Mayor hopes new manufacturing company will boost economy

CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting symbolized two things in Caraway on Thursday, the expansion of Roach Conveyors and the community’s first step toward economic growth.
"It's going to employ multiple people in our small town," Mayor Bo James said. "We haven't had that in quite some time, and I'm looking forward to us moving forward.
Mayor James said it was a huge group effort getting the manufacturing company to Caraway.
Roach will take over the warehouse on South New York Avenue.
It's expected to create 20 new jobs in the first year with average pay around $50,000.
They're opportunities that Roach thinks the people of Caraway will fit perfectly.
"It's pretty difficult to recruit good, hard-working, small town folks with that working pride in jobs," VP Manufacturing Mike Roach said. "So we're here because we need those people."
The company is looking to hire people as early as the end of March and hoping to be up and running by July 1.
If you’re interested in applying for a job, Roach said they are working on getting their website up in the next couple of weeks. The website will be www.rmccaraway.com.
