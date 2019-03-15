New location for Abilities Unlimited

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A local business that focuses on ability rather than disability is adding another location in Jonesboro.
Abilities Unlimited has been serving the disabled for over 50 years and with a new location, they are excited about the opportunity to grow their mission.
With the new addition, Abilities Unlimited will have three retail locations.
The newest one, “Abilities Unlimited Too,” is located at 1334 West Monroe Avenue.
People are able to drop off items they don’t want anymore, and the items will be sold at a fair-market value.
Once sold, the proceeds go toward serving people with disabilities.
The Jonesboro manager for Abilities Unlimited Incorporated, Sandy McQuay, said the other two locations were getting crowded and full, so they seized the opportunity to move larger items to a new location.
“With this, we’re able to display our furniture and our other items we had donated; appliances, furniture, electronics, medical, sports equipment we’re able to display it even better here so it makes it more shoppable,” said McQuay.
Abilities Unlimited also plans to create an online store once “Abilities Unlimited Too” is up and running.
They plan to ship items all over the world as a way to raise money and give back to the community.
“Abilities Unlimited Too” will open March 25 at 8:30 a.m.
