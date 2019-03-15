“No True Bill” decided in West Memphis January officer involved shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 14, 2019 at 7:21 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 7:21 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - On Wednesday, a grand jury returned a “No True Bill” in the case of an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis in January.

The shooting happened on Jan. 16 and resulted in a man and woman being killed.

According to a release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury during the investigation of the shooting.

The evidence was collected by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The release states that a “No True Bill” is a legal procedure to dismiss charges against a defendant when the grand jury does not find enough evidence to charge the defendant with violating a criminal law.

The matter involving the January shooting is now considered closed with no charges filed, officials said.

