“No True Bill” decided in West Memphis January officer involved shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - On Wednesday, a grand jury returned a “No True Bill” in the case of an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis in January.
The shooting happened on Jan. 16 and resulted in a man and woman being killed.
According to a release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury during the investigation of the shooting.
The evidence was collected by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.
The release states that a “No True Bill” is a legal procedure to dismiss charges against a defendant when the grand jury does not find enough evidence to charge the defendant with violating a criminal law.
The matter involving the January shooting is now considered closed with no charges filed, officials said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.