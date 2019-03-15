Police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Police are searching for a man suspected of multiple charges they say is “armed and dangerous.”
According to the Blytheville Police Department, 20-year-old Cameron Wells has been connected to several violent incidents in the community.
Warrants have been issued for Wells for first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.
Officers consider him armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Blytheville Police Department by calling (870) 763-4411.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.