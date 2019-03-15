Region 8 towns help Ravenden Springs after water company fire

RAVENDEN SPRINGS, AR (KAIT) - Several Region 8 communities have come together to help their neighboring town after a fire destroyed their water company building.
The Ravenden Springs water company lost almost all of their important documents in a fire on Saturday, March 9.
The building wasn't covered by insurance, meaning they'll have to replace everything out of pocket.
Neighboring towns like Lynn, Ravenden, Imboden, and Pocahontas have reached out to donate supplies and money to help.
Mayor Johnny Cochran said thanks to the donations, they’ve been able to get back into their system, and they won’t even miss the upcoming March water bills.
“We’re really thankful for all of them that did pitch in and help us with the equipment and stuff like that to help us get back up and running as quick as we did,” said Cochran.
Mayor Cochran said he’s applied for a grant that would help the town build a city hall that would house the water company, but for now, he’s set up a makeshift office in his home.
He also said they’re still in need of some basic office equipment, like a desk and filing cabinets.
If you’re interested in donating anything to help the Ravenden Springs water company, you can call Mayor Cochran at (870) 378-0409.
