Road projects approved by Highway Commission

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A $2.2 million contract to resurface nearly six miles of Highway 1 near Wynne was one of several projects approved this week by the Arkansas State Highway Commission, officials said Friday.
The project will seek to resurface Highway 1, between Highway 350 and U.S. 64, south of Wynne.
Atlast Asphalt of Batesville was awarded the contract and construction is set to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting.
Work is expected to be done by mid-2019, officials said.
Other projects approved this week were:
CRAIGHEAD AND GREENE COUNTIES
* Resurfacing 2.8 miles of sections of Highway 49, south of Paragould, $1,214,305.26. Atlast Asphalt of Batesville received the contract, with work scheduled to start in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Work is expected to be done in mid-2019.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY
* Removing a bridge and replacing it with a box culvert, Highway 163 near Cary. Asphalt Producers LLC of Jonesboro received the contract for $836,980.83, with work scheduled to start in two to four weeks. Construction is set to be done in late 2019.
JACKSON COUNTY
* Rehabilitate and overlay nearly eight-tenth of a mile of streets in Beedeville including McFadden Street, South Street, Dawson Street, Linda Street and Carol Street. Sugg Construction of Jonesboro was awarded the $219,909.20 contract for the work, which is expected to begin in two to four weeks weather permitting. Work is expected to be done in mid 2019.
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY
* Overlay nearly two miles of city streets in Wheatley including Main Street, Eastside Street, 5th Street, 7th Street, Dennis Street, 1st Street, Libby Street, Church Street and 8th Street. Atlast Asphalt of Batesville was awarded the $214,732.60 contract, with work scheduled to start in two to four weeks.
SHARP COUNTY
* Replacing a bridge on Highway 354 over Hurricane Creek. West Plains Bridge and Grading LLC of West Plains, Mo. received the $1,183,400 contract, with work set to begin in two to four weeks. The work is expected to be done by the end of the year.
WHITE COUNTY
* Resurface Highway 367 between U.S. 67B and Highway 36, near Searcy. CK Asphalt LLC of Quitman received the contract for $1,959,919.20 with work set to begin in two to four weeks. Construction is scheduled to be done by mid-2019.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.