Scammers cloning sheriff’s office number, officials say

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department says scammers have upped their game, so beware.
A press release issued by the sheriff’s department said these scammers have cloned the sheriff department’s number to add legitimacy to the call.
They are also still using the names of real deputies employed with the office, stating that a warrant has been issued for someone’s arrest.
Representatives with the sheriff’s department said they will never request any type of payment for a warrant or fine of any kind over the phone.
The scammers are also typically asking people to go to Walmart or a gas station and purchase a money card, pre-paid Visa or Green Dot money card.
Officials also ask people to never give out any of their personal information over the phone, such as a Social Security number or bank information.
This could be used to steal your identity.
If someone calls you wanting you to make a payment over the phone, purchase a pre-paid money card of some kind or is asking for personal information, hang up and call your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Again, remember that all fines and warrants will never be dealt with in this manner.
You can contact the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 933-4551.
