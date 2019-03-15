Survey: Electronic forms of communications replacing face to face communication among young people

(NBC) - Some experts are pointing the blame at technology as to why mental health issues may be increasing among young people, a new survey shows.
According to a report from NBC, the survey from San Diego State University looked at data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health going back to the 1970′s for possible answers as to why.
It showed that the rate of teenagers and young people saying they were depressed or considered thoughts of suicide had gone up in recent years, while there was not a significant increase in the number of older adults facing a similar issue.
Officials believe electronic forms of communications may be playing a role in the issue, replacing face to face communication and harming mental health and emotional development.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.