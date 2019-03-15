2 teens injured in ATV crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Two Missouri girls were taken to a Memphis children’s hospital Thursday after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding overturned.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened on Mississippi County Road 530, two miles south of East Prairie, at 6:40 p.m.
Madison Shoemaker, 15, was westbound when she lost control of the 2016 Polaris Ranger and overturned.
An air evac helicopter transported her to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis with unspecified serious injuries.
Her passenger, 14-year-old Taryn Shoemaker, suffered minor injuries. She was also taken to Le Bonheur.
