Authorities investigate armed robbery in Malden area

MALDEN, MO (KAIT) - Dunklin County authorities are asking for help in their investigation of an armed robbery Friday night at a Malden area package store.
According to a media release from Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, dispatch got a call and sent deputies around 9:40 p.m. March 15 to the Rubber Duck Package Store on Highway 25 near Malden.
“Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were informed that three black males entered the store with guns, wearing all black clothing, hoods over their heads and black ski-type masks,” Holder said. “The store clerk was physically assaulted during the incident as she was struck in the face by one of the suspects.”
Authorities believe the suspects left the store in a silver four-door Chevrolet Impala, going south on Highway 25.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office at 573-888-2409.
