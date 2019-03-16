Campbell strikes out 11 as #10 Arkansas beats Missouri in SEC opener

“I saw a Friday night ace. He came out and he really just set the tone from the start of it. Having an ending of the year like last year, where he built some confidence off that and brings it into this year and he’s going to be a tough one every Friday night this year for whoever we’re playing. That’s just big if you can win game one of a series. We saw it last year with Blaine Knight and how far it got us. If Isaiah can do that again, it’s going to be huge.” – Matt Cronin on Isaiah Campbell’s outing