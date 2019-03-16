Howard & Felix homer as Arkansas State baseball wins SBC opener

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State baseball team earned a 9-3 conference opening victory over Troy, Friday evening at Riddle-Pace Field. With the win, the Red Wolves move to 12-7 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Zach Jackson pitched seven innings for A-State and only allowed three runs on eight hits while punching nine strikeouts. Jack Jumper relieved Jackson and pitched two scoreless innings. The offensive upsurge started for the Red Wolves on a Justin Felix two-run homerun to centerfield, then Tyler Duncan doubled to left center bringing Jaylon Deshazier home. Will Zimmerman sliced a single to right field advancing Drew Tipton to third while pushing Duncan across. Alex Howard capped off the inning when he doubled down the left field line padding the A-State advantage 6-0.
Drew Tipton finished the game a perfect three-for-three with one RBI and two stolen bases, which moves him to 15 stolen bases, on the season which is best in the Sun Belt. Justin Felix went three-for-five with two doubles and two RBIs while Alex Howard hit two-for-five with a homerun, a double and three RBIs.
Troy (9-9, 0-1) tacked two runs in the bottom of the second when Manning Early hit a two-run double down the left field line bringing Hunter Mercer and Logan Cerny across to pull within 7-2. Early finished the night three-for-four with two RBIs and a double, while Dalton Sinquefield finished three-for-four. The Trojans scored their final run of the match, in the seventh inning when Mercer singled through the right side with Sinquefield on the score.
In the sixth inning, A-State claimed a 9-3 lead, after Howard launched a leadoff solo homerun to centerfield. Sky-Lar Culver doubled to centerfield and was tagged out at third but not before Kyle MacDonald made his way to home plate.
A-State will return to action Saturday March 16, in game-two of its three-game series against Troy. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Riddle-Pace field, the series will conclude Sunday at 1 p.m.For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
