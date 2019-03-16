Howard & Felix homer as Arkansas State baseball wins SBC opener

Zach Jackson pitched seven innings for A-State and only allowed three runs on eight hits while punching nine strikeouts. Jack Jumper relieved Jackson and pitched two scoreless innings. The offensive upsurge started for the Red Wolves on a Justin Felix two-run homerun to centerfield, then Tyler Duncan doubled to left center bringing Jaylon Deshazier home. Will Zimmerman sliced a single to right field advancing Drew Tipton to third while pushing Duncan across. Alex Howard capped off the inning when he doubled down the left field line padding the A-State advantage 6-0.