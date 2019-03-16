Lyon women’s basketball falls to Montana Western in NAIA 2nd Round

The game opened up with a tight first quarter as neither team led by more than three points over the first 10 minutes. Keli Romas scored the first points of the game as she hit a three-pointer from the wing just before the end of the shot clock before the Lyon and Montana Western went on to exchange leads over the next four minutes. UMW took a 9-6 lead over the Scots with 6:13 left in the quarter after a bucket by King which forced Lyon to take a timeout. The timeout worked in the Scots’ favor as Madison Riley accounted for four of the next six points for Lyon as Samantha French provided the other two points which gave the Scots a 12-9 lead. The Bulldogs tied the game a minute later with a three-pointer by Savanna Bignell before Katie Turner gave the Scots a 14-12 advantage after the first quarter with a jumper.