Opioid overdose prevention project kicks off in Trumann

TRUMANN, AR (KAIT) - A project aimed at educating the public on the opioid crisis began on Friday morning in Trumann.
The Arkansas Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose Prevention project’s kickoff event included statistics, stories, and solutions specific to dealing with the opioid crisis in Pulaski County.
The event worked to explore viable solutions to the crisis and taught the public how to get involved in the community.
There was also a discussion about how to implement the project in other counties.
Speakers at the event included Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder and Dr. Cheryl May, who is the Director of the Criminal Justice Institute.
The prevention project is receives funding from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration.
