Proposed E-Cigarette policy impacts fruity flavors in retail

“The rule would be most permissive for online retailers, vape shops and tobacco-only stores, which happen to be the three outlets that have the worst performance in compliance studies. FDA’s own data shows that 86 percent of students who used e-cigarettes did not get them from stores, they came from online retailers or a social source. And of those who did get them from a store, 76 percent got them from a vape shop,” the statement continued.