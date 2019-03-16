Search warrant in White County cold case executed, no new evidence found

BEEBE, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Investigators were hard at work Friday searching the area of a parking lot near a business in Beebe possibly in connection with a nearly 25-year-old cold case.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, White County Sheriff Phillip Miller spoke with Douglas Kirk’s mother to let her know that the search did not uncover any new evidence in the case.
Douglas Kirk has been missing from McRae since 1995.
On Friday, Kirk’s family and friends went to the area to see what was going on.
Earlier on Friday, the station reported heavy equipment was being used to search an area of a parking lot near Ace Hardware, citing the White County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller told KARK that authorities had been looking for forensic evidence linked to a cold case.
“We are here today acting on some new information we recently obtained that led us to being able to obtain a search warrant signed by a judge,” Miller said.
Kirk’s brother, Keith, said while the family has come to the realization that Douglas Kirk is likely dead, they still want to know what happened and to have some closure.
“It’d give you relief and a comfort to bring him home and put him where you could go talk to him. Take a flower,” Keith said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.