Two airlifted after incident in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) - Two people were injured Friday afternoon after an incident at a wood pellet facility in Mountain View, according to the town’s mayor.
Mayor Roger Gardner told Region 8 News that authorities went to Fiber Energy in the town’s industrial park around 4 p.m. March 15.
Authorities are still investigating what happened, but Gardner said the business manufactures wood pellets.
One person was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock while the second person was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, Gardner said.
