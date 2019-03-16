Two airlifted after incident in Mountain View

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 15, 2019 at 7:35 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 7:35 PM

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR (KAIT) - Two people were injured Friday afternoon after an incident at a wood pellet facility in Mountain View, according to the town’s mayor.

Mayor Roger Gardner told Region 8 News that authorities went to Fiber Energy in the town’s industrial park around 4 p.m. March 15.

Authorities are still investigating what happened, but Gardner said the business manufactures wood pellets.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock while the second person was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, Gardner said.

