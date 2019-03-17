Arkansas softball comes up short against South Carolina in top 25 battle

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas trailed South Carolina, 7-0 headed into the sixth inning on Sunday (March 17) and would outscore the Gamecocks 6-2 in the final two innings, but the late rally fell short as the Razorbacks dropped the third game of the series in a 9-6 decision. The Hogs finish the weekend 2-1, taking the series for the first time since 2010.