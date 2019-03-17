Arkansas State baseball beats Troy Sunday to complete series sweep

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Troy, Ala. – For the first time in series history, the Arkansas State baseball team completed a sweep over Troy, with a 10-4-win, Sunday afternoon at Riddle-Pace field.
With the win, A-State improves to 14-7 overall and 3-0 in Sun Belt action while Troy falls to 9-11 and 0-3 in the league. A-State becomes the first team to sweep the Trojans in a home series since Louisiana in 2014.
A-State begin its offensive upsurge in the first inning, when Eli Davis reached on a fielding error by Troy, then advanced to second on an error, which scored Drew Tipton. Kyle MacDonald added to the A-State advantage, when he ripped a two-run double to right center bringing Alex Howard and Eli Davis across.
Kyle MacDonald hit two-for-four with two RBIs and a double while Drew Tipton went two-for-four with an RBI, a double and three stolen bases.
The Red Wolves secured a two-spot in the eighth inning, when Alex Howard launched a two-run double down the leftfield line to score Eli Davis and Drew Tipton. Justin Felix added insurance to the A-State lead in the ninth inning, when he hit a solo homerun to right field.
Troy rallied in the third inning when Cole Prestegard launched a two-run homerun to right field to pull within 4-3. Prestegard finished the game one-for-four with two RBIs and a homerun while Chase Smart finished one-for-five with one RBI. The Trojans never led in the series finale.
The Red Wolves will return to action Friday, March 22 when they host South Alabama in a three-game series. The first pitch for Friday’s matchup is set for 6:30 p.m. while Saturday’s game will begin at 4 p.m. The series finale is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Tomlinson Stadium.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.