Charity event benefits children in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The 48th Annual Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball event helped to raise money to go back into the community to benefit children in Northeast Arkansas.
The ball March 16 featured a social hour, silent auction and raffles.
The event goes toward providing school districts with book clubs, math tutoring and healthy lifestyle discussions.
Charity Ball Chair member Samantha McFadden said this money goes toward 12 service projects across the region.
“In each of our projects, we work one-on-one with each of the kids and so I know the projects that I’ve participated on, those kids look forward to seeing us,” McFadden said.
The focus of the projects revolves around serving the children of Northeast Arkansas. Every dollar raised goes directly back into the community to support the children.
If you’d like more information about the fundraiser, email jajonesboro@gmail.com with your questions.
