Grand Slam in 9th pushes Red Wolves to victory over Troy

The Red Wolves trailed 6-5 going in the ninth inning, but rallied when Sky-Lar Culver sliced a single through centerfield and Justin Felix doubled down the left field line. Will Huber reached on a hit by pitch to load the bases with two-outs. Jablonski, who had just one hit on the afternoon, launched a go-ahead grand slam to right field for the Scarlet and Black to take a four-run lead over Troy.