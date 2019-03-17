Grand Slam in 9th pushes Red Wolves to victory over Troy

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Troy, Ala– Jacob Jablonski hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning to lead the Arkansas State baseball team to a 10-6 victory over Troy, Saturday evening at Riddle-Pace Field.
With the win, the Red Wolves improve to 13-7 overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt Action, while Troy falls to 9-10 overall and 0-2 in the league.
The Red Wolves trailed 6-5 going in the ninth inning, but rallied when Sky-Lar Culver sliced a single through centerfield and Justin Felix doubled down the left field line. Will Huber reached on a hit by pitch to load the bases with two-outs. Jablonski, who had just one hit on the afternoon, launched a go-ahead grand slam to right field for the Scarlet and Black to take a four-run lead over Troy.
Zach Jarrard pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Red Wolves, only allowing a hit and a walk while punching out three. Payton Lannon also saw action when he pitched two scoreless innings only allowing three hits and striking out two.
The high-powered A-State offense got off to a hot start when Justin Felix slashed a two-run single trough the left side to score Will Zimmerman and Drew Tipton. The Red Wolves added on another three runs in the fourth inning, to pull within 6-5 when Tipton hit a two-run RBI to centerfield scoring Jacob Jablonski and Jaylon Deshazier.
Tipton finished the game three-for-four with two RBIs, one triple and two stolen bases while Justin Felix finished two-for-four with two RBIs and one double.
A four-run third-inning uplifted Troy when Caleb Bartolero hit a sacrifice fly to right center bringing Dalton Sinquefield across. Logan Cerny padded the Trojan advantage 6-2 when he launched a three-run homerun to left field scoring Sadler Goodwin and Caleb Smart.
Goodwin hit two-for-four with a homerun and an RBI while Logan Cerny finished one-for-four with three RBIs and a homerun.
A-State will return to action Sunday, March 17 when it concludes its three-game series at Troy. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Riddle-Pace Field.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.