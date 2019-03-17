Report: K2 in state’s prisons becoming major problem

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Arkansas State Police have investigated at least two dozen deaths involving inmates smoking K2 in the past few years, with five more cases found due to a state public records search, according to a report from Little Rock television station KATV.
The station reported this week that of the cases looked into, ASP has not been able to find out who provided the drugs to the inmates that led to their deaths.
One of the inmates was 33-year-old Joshua Autry. He died in May 2018 in his cell at East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys due to accidental synthetic cannabinoid toxicity, KATV reported.
Autry’s mother, Sheila Autry, said her son’s death is tragic and has been something that other parents have faced.
“I do know that there are mothers out there, there are children out there, that are hurting because they lost their loved one,” Autry told KATV. “And um, I don’t think it’s necessary. But I want to say to them that I’m sorry. And I know how you feel, you know because I lost my boy.”
According to KATV, state police officials have said it is difficult to get inmates and prison employees to give information about an inmate’s death, while state prison officials have added new policy and security equipment to keep K2 out of the state’s prison.
Copyright 2019 KAIT/KATV. All rights reserved.