Sikeston, MO man convicted of child porn charges

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A Sikeston, Missouri man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography according to court records.
According to a SIkestron DPS investigation in August of 2018, Joel Williams, 48, of Sikeston, Mo. uploaded child pornography to an internet website.
Williams admitted to uploading the files to a social-networking site in 2018. Several search warrant were served on Williams’ online accounts and uncovered Williams’ involvement in 600 or more images and videos. Williams also admitted that some of the material involved a minor under the age of 12 and the offense involved depictions of sadistic or masochistic conduct involving an infant or toddler.
Sentencing of Williams is set for June 11, 2019.
Williams faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum 20 years imprisonment because he has a previous conviction from the Circuit Court of Scott County, Missouri for two counts of Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree from a case in 2001.
