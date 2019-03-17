Woman arrested in arson case

SIKESTON, MO (KAIT) - A $75,000 bond was set this weekend for a Southeast Missouri woman accused of setting fire to her own business.
According to a media release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief James McMillen, Monica Mays was arrested March 15 on suspicion of first-degree arson.
Authorities went to Cravings Bakery in the 100-block of West Malone Street around 3:20 p.m. March 15 after getting a call about the fire, police said. Crews were able to put out the blaze with minimal damage.
“Immediately, the fire appeared to have a suspicious origin and cause,” McMillen said in the release. “The state fire marshal’s office was contacted and led the investigation for possible arson. It was believed she set a fire in a back closet and left the business.”
Police said Mays, who co-owned the business, was questioned about the arson and was arrested.
