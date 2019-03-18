Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford declares for NBA Draft

“I can’t thank Coach Anderson and the Razorback coaching staff enough for two great years in my development both as a player and person,” Gafford said. “It has been a fun ride, but the time has come for me to move on to the next stage of my career and declare for the NBA Draft. Growing up in this state, I dreamed about playing at the University of Arkansas. It has been an honor to wear that jersey and represent this state. Thank you to everyone at the University of Arkansas, thank you to Razorback nation and, most importantly, thank you to all my teammates that have pushed me, supported me and helped make me the player I am today.”