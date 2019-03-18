Bill could change how certain institutions receive funding

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A proposed bill could change how a four-year college receives funding and could impact higher education schools across Arkansas.
If passed, funding received from the Educational Excellence Trust Fund would be based on the previous years in-state full time student enrollment.
Schools that would be impacted are:
- Arkansas State University
- Arkansas Tech University
- Henderson State University
- Southern Arkansas University
- University of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
- University of Arkansas at Little Rock
- University of Arkansas at Monticello
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
- University of Central Arkansas
Sen. Breanne Davis (R) from District 16 Russellville said the distribution of funds has been around for 30 years.
“I just believe it’s important that we honor the purpose of the funds which is to go to education for children in the state of Arkansas," Davis said. "So I believe it’s entirely appropriate for that money to be distributed based on the number of students that institutions are educating that are citizens of the state of Arkansas.”
Sen. Davis said the bill would ensure that funds are available for students in the state of Arkansas.
To view the bill, click here: http://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/assembly/2019/2019R/Bills/SB509.pdf
