Entergy to build solar energy facility near Searcy

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Entergy Arkansas has big plans for White County.
According to an article by Arkansas Business, representatives said Monday they plan to build a 100-megawatt solar energy facility near Searcy.
This would be the largest utility-owned solar facility in the state, not to mention it will be the first to feature a battery for storing solar power.
It will be built by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources and then bought by Entergy.
However, before this project can begin it requires approval by the Arkansas Public Service Commission.
They want to build the facility at 800 acres, east of Eastline Road in Searcy.
Once complete, Entergy can offer customers 281 megawatts of solar energy. This is enough to power 45,000 homes.
A public forum on the project will take place on Tuesday, April 2, in Cone Chapel at Harding University’s American Heritage Center in Searcy.
They hope to have the plant complete and online in 2020.
