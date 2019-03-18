Fire station’s new mascot has the crew “feline” fine

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) - Dalmatians have long been associated with firehouses. According to legend, when the fire bells rang, the dogs would run out outside and begin barking to alert those nearby.
Marmaduke’s Fire and Rescue Station #2 doesn’t have a Dalmatian.
Instead, its mascot is a one-and-a-half-year-old calico kitty.
As you can see from these photos posted on social media, this furry feline has taken over the firehouse.
Lt. Colby Drope tells Region 8 News they adopted Smokey from a family about two or three months ago.
Since then, he says she’s really boosted morale at the station.
“We were keeping her at the base to cut down on rodents,” he said. But, because the crew enjoyed her company so much, she became a part of the family at Station #2.
In addition to boosting the firefighters’ moods, he says Smokey has helped them relate to the public when they come to tour the station.
“Especially with the kiddos,” Drope said.
