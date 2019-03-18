Hogs walk-off Mizzou for series sweep

“Scroggins was really good. His first two innings, he hits a batter to start the game, but really the first three innings his stuff was electric. He was throwing the ball in the mid-90s with a plus-plus changeup and a really good slider and racked up a lot of strikeouts. His pitch count got up because of that. A lot times when you are striking people out, it’s taking four, five, six pitches or more. He kind of got up there in his number, but he really did a good job of getting out of, I don’t know what inning it was maybe the third or fourth when they got the bases loaded with one out. He kind of saved the game for us right there.” – Dave Van Horn on Cody Scroggins’ outing