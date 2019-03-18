Life saving tool for law enforcement

“Police officers have run toward the sound of gunfire and will continue to do so,” Allen said. “The wall in Washington D.C. contains the names of thousands of officers who have fallen to that gunfire. How can we ask our officers to continue to run toward this danger unprotected with the technology that is available? We owe this to the men and women who risk all to protect all. The bottom line is that armored vehicles don’t take lives they save them. I would like to thank the Crittenden County Quorum Court for allowing the purchase of this equipment to be used county wide to protect life and to help keep our citizens and officers safer.”