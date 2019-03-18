Life saving tool for law enforcement

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -A local law enforcement agency has a new and valuable tool in its arsenal.
According to a Facebook post, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s office just received a military armored rescue vehicle.
After a two year wait, officers will train from this vehicle for a number of emergency scenarios.
For instance, active shooter rescues, barricaded shooter rescues and many other situations where the vehicle will be useful.
The post further stated the vehicle will be used by multiple agencies, such as the West Memphis Police, Marion Police and Arkansas State Police.
In the post Sheriff Mike Allen said it’s about working to keep people safe.
“Police officers have run toward the sound of gunfire and will continue to do so,” Allen said. “The wall in Washington D.C. contains the names of thousands of officers who have fallen to that gunfire. How can we ask our officers to continue to run toward this danger unprotected with the technology that is available? We owe this to the men and women who risk all to protect all. The bottom line is that armored vehicles don’t take lives they save them. I would like to thank the Crittenden County Quorum Court for allowing the purchase of this equipment to be used county wide to protect life and to help keep our citizens and officers safer.”
Cost of the vehicle was under $10,000.
