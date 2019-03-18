“March madness” at the pumps as gas prices rise

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Another week, another jump at the pump.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Natural State rose 4.6 cents in the past week to $2.30.
That’s according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations.
Gas prices in Arkansas are 23.1 cents a gallon higher than they were a month ago, and 1.5 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 4.3 cents a gallon to $2.54.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says the national average has risen for five straight weeks with no sign of a slowdown.
“March madness is already in full swing at pumps across the country,” he said. “Several major refinery issues flared up over the weekend, including fires at two facilities that could push wholesale prices up notably.”
