Minor league baseball team holding ‘Florida Man Night’

JACKSONVILLE, FL (Gray News) - Florida is home to sunny days, orange trees, more than 1,000 miles of beautiful beaches, natural wonders, an absurd number of toll roads and some of the most bizarre headlines.
The Sunshine State gave us the case of the armless man accused of stabbing a tourist, the woman who was shot after performing a sex act for Pringles and $5, the man who was jailed after giving his girlfriend a wet willy and the woman who chased her parents with a knife when they refused to take her to Outback.
It’s unclear how these stories make residents feel, but a minor league baseball team in Jacksonville is fully embracing the weird trouble Floridians often find themselves in.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate “Florida Man Night” on July 26.
The Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins has been pretty tight lipped about the promotion. But they did promise Jacksonville will break a weird Florida law in every single inning.
God help us if the game is tied after nine innings.
“There will be a lawyer in the house,” the team said on Twitter.
The Jumbo Shrimp also confirmed Lane Pittman will be in attendance. He’s the Florida man famous for standing shirtless and shoeless in the middle of a road blasting Slayer’s “Raining Blood” as his hair and Old Glory blew in Hurricane Matthew’s Category 2-force winds.
In recent years, minor league teams have turned to theme nights and strange promotions to boost attendance.
The Montgomery Biscuits gave us “Millennial Night” last summer.
In 2009, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers gave a woman a free liposuction treatment.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels promised an appearance by Hollywood star Kevin Bacon during their 2011 “Tribute to Bacon.” Of course, it ended up being a police officer with the same name.
Even so, the Charleston RiverDogs used their promotion to lower attendance. They held “Nobody Night” in 2002 in an effort to set a world record for the lowest attended ballgame.
The team padlocked the gate and turned away fans until the game had been declared official. Fans were redirected to a tent where they could watch the game, eat discounted food and drink their fill in beer.
