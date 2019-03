More lots of blood pressure medications recalled due to impurity

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging LLC. is recalling 40 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP, 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg, as well as three repackaged lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP, 50 mg due the detection of trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA), says the FDA. NMBA is a potential human carcinogen.