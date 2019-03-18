Motorcycle crashes into pickup head-on, killing man

BUTLER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A man driving a motorcycle died Friday night after police say he crashed head-on into a pickup truck.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Curtis D. Ferraresi, 57, of Broseley, MO, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson west on Route AA.
Ferraresi crossed the center line and crashed into a 2011 GMC Sierra head-on about half a mile west of Missouri Highway 51 around 7:40 p.m.
The Butler County Coroner pronounced Ferraresi dead around 8:25 p.m.
The report states both vehicles were totaled in the crash, but there were no other injuries.
