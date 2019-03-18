Partly cloudy and cooler; commercial burglary caught on camera

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, March 18.
Weather Headlines
Skies are partly cloudy this morning with isolated showers moving through Region 8.
Temperatures are in the low 40s with light northeast winds.
Highs this afternoon will only reach the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Lows tonight in the upper 30s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Making News
Brookland police need your help identifying the persons who stole materials from a building site.
Arkansas State Police say K2 is becoming a deadly problem in the state’s prisons.
A Southeast Missouri woman is being held on a $75,000 bond, accused of setting fire to her own business.
Doctors are no longer recommending a daily low-dose aspirin for older adults.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
