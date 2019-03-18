Victim identifies suspect through Facebook

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded to the 1600-block of Stone Street on March 9 after a victim called law enforcement saying he spotted a man inside his truck.
According to a probable cause affidavit, when the victim walked outside, the suspect jumped in a jeep and took off.
A laptop and two lights were taken from the vehicle.
As the suspect drove away, the victim got the tag off the jeep and reported the number to police.
Officers then identified the owner of the vehicle and the victim identified the suspect through his Facebook page.
Mario R. Zepeda-Carranza, 21, appeared before Judge David Boling on Monday in the Craighead County District Court.
He is being charged with breaking and entering and theft over $1,000, but less than $5,000.
His bond was set at $5,000 and his next court date is April 19.
