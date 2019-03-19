A-State alum Chris Odom has 2 sacks in Stallions win

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KAIT) - Two former Red Wolves continue to shine in The Alliance of American Football. Chris Odom got to the QB twice on Saturday as the Salt Lake Stallions beat the Memphis Express 22 - 9. He has 2 and half sacks on the season.
Cody Brown had 5 tackles in the victory. He leads the team and is tied for 8th in the AAF with 27 stops this season.
Salt Lake is 2-4, they’ll travel to San Antonio on Saturday.
The Alliance of American Football
(Natural State notables on rosters)
Salt Lake Stallions
#21 DB Cody Brown (Arkansas State)
#93 DL Chris Odom (Arkansas State)
#8 QB Austin Allen (Arkansas)
#38 DB Henre’ Toliver (Arkansas)
Memphis Express
#91 DE Jamichael Winston (Arkansas)
Atlanta Legends
#99 DT Bijhon Jackson (Arkansas)
