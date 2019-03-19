Bookstore among area businesses applying for ABC permits

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Care for a little wine with your Jane Austen? How about a beer with your Stephen King?
A Blytheville bookstore is one of several Region 8 businesses to apply for a permit to sell alcohol.
During the week ending March 15, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board received an application from Erin L. Carrington on behalf of Blytheville Book Company, 429 W. Main, for new retail beer and wine on premises permits.
Other area businesses applying for new ABC permits included:
- Dollar General #19979, 2009 East Kingshighway, Paragould: Retail beer off-premises, small farm winery-retail.
- Harp’s #230, 1609 North Thomasville, Pocahontas: Retail beer off-premises, small farm wintery-retail, grocery store wine.
- Fred’s Store #2610, 1723 W. Kingshighway, Paragould: Grocery store wine.
