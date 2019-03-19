Corps of Engineers employees fighting Mississippi River flooding

MEMPHIS, TN (KFVS) - The floodfight on the Mississippi River continues into late March 2019.
More than 100 employees with the Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District have been involved in the floodfight on the lower Mississippi River and its tributaries since Feb. 8.
Floodfight I began when the Upper Mississippi and Ohio Rivers rose in early February. These were around Cairo, Illinois, and on the Lower St. Francis River and White rivers in Arkansas, the Reelfoot-Obion area in Tennessee, and in the bootheel of Missouri.
As river levels rose on Feb. 20. Phase II began and field offices were established. A total of 36 USACE employees began patrolling and intensively monitoring the Federal flood control works for 12 hours a day weekly.
As of March 19, three of the Memphis District’s 10 floodfight areas remain in a Phase II status, and six remain in Phase I, with 56 USACE employees in the field dedicated to the floodfight mission.
National Weather Service officials forecast another slight rise in river levels, then they expect the river to begin a slow fall.
