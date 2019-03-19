Downtown business is moving out

N'Awlins business puts out Facebook post they're leaving downtown
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 19, 2019 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 3:37 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A local business announces on social media they’re moving out of downtown.

According to a Facebook post, N’awlins Arkansas will be open for their last weekend in Downtown Jonesboro March 22 and 23.

The post stated that after two years in downtown, they had seen a decline in traffic and activity in the area.

The comment further stated customers said they didn’t visit more often because of where they were located.

As a result, owners of N’awlins are now looking for a new home.

The post said they were looking at several locations but had not yet made a decision.

