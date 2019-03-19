Downtown business is moving out

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A local business announces on social media they’re moving out of downtown.
According to a Facebook post, N’awlins Arkansas will be open for their last weekend in Downtown Jonesboro March 22 and 23.
The post stated that after two years in downtown, they had seen a decline in traffic and activity in the area.
The comment further stated customers said they didn’t visit more often because of where they were located.
As a result, owners of N’awlins are now looking for a new home.
The post said they were looking at several locations but had not yet made a decision.
