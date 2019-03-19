Dry and sunny; residents upset over store’s “dirty” magazines

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, March 19.
Weather Headlines
A light frost on the ground this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s.
We'll return to the upper 50s today with light southeast winds.
Dry and sunny conditions will persist across Region 8 through midweek.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
Making News
A convenience store in Bald Knob placed “dirty” magazines near the front counter in plain sight, and some customers are not happy.
A man accused of flashing women at the Mall at Turtle Creek last year is accused of doing the same thing in West Plains.
An Arkansas State University band member will soon be competing on NBC’s hit TV show American Ninja Warrior.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.