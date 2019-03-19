Harding remembers student who died after spring break car crash

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - Monday proved to be a tough day back to school for some Harding University students.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that 20-year-old nursing student Mary Joy Uebelein died on Saturday, more than a week after she was injured in a car crash.
She was traveling home to Missouri from Harding for spring break.
According to the school, she was traveling with her sister, who is also a student at Harding.
The sister suffered a concussion in the accident that killed Mary Joy, who was driving.
“The first word I think of when I think of Mary Joy is vibrancy but kind of a subtle vibrancy,” said Shelbi Bridges, who was in Mary Joy’s social club at Harding.
Jana Rucker, Harding University’s VP of Communications, said that the nursing student wanted to help others and save lives.
Mary Joy chose to donate her organs.
“She saved many lives just in a different way than she thought initially,” Rucker told KARK.
A vigil for Mary Joy will be held Tuesday night at 8:30 on the Benson Steps at Harding.
Harding University shared a link to the family’s Go Fund Me page, who has medical bills after Mary Joy’s fight for her life.
