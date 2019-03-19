Helping children in the hospital enjoy playtime

(KAIT/NBC) - Child life specialists in Utah help children manage anxiety about being in the hospital through playtime.
From playing doctor to crafting with his parents, little Corbin Cox knows how to make himself comfortable when he is not at home or school but is at Primary Children’s Hospital.
As NBC reports, children navigate the world through play.
Intermountain Healthcare’s Jordan Anderson said going to the hospital for any type of visit can be overwhelming for kids.
“They are really anxious about it. It’s a whole different place they’re not used to being in," said Anderson.
Anderson said young children have difficulty expressing themselves verbally.
“So we want to give them opportunities to express their feelings about being in the hospital through play," Anderson said.
Anderson said childhood stressors can last well into adulthood if not addressed the right way.
