HS baseball roundup (3/18)

Spring break means matinees on the diamond. We had two early NEA matchups Monday afternoon. Brookland swept Riverside in a doubleheader, while Bay edged Marked Tree in extras.
Highlights and scores below
HS Baseball (3/18)
Brookland 11, Riverside 1
Salem 5, Highland 3
Walnut Ridge 15, New Hope 5
Gosnell 11, Armorel 4
Paragould 5, Bolton 2
HS Softball (3/18)
Southside 12, Highland 0
Greene County Tech 8, Decatur 5
Manila 14, Senath-Hornersville 4
Brookland 18, Harding Academy 0
