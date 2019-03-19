HS baseball roundup (3/18)

By Chris Hudgison | March 18, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 7:07 PM

Spring break means matinees on the diamond. We had two early NEA matchups Monday afternoon. Brookland swept Riverside in a doubleheader, while Bay edged Marked Tree in extras.

Highlights and scores below

HS Baseball (3/18)

Brookland 10, Riverside 0

Brookland sweeps Riverside in baseball doubleheader

Brookland 11, Riverside 1

Bay 12, Marked Tree 11 (8 innings)

Bay beats Marked Tree in Monday baseball matinee

Salem 5, Highland 3

Walnut Ridge 15, New Hope 5

Gosnell 11, Armorel 4

Paragould 5, Bolton 2

HS Softball (3/18)

Southside 12, Highland 0

Greene County Tech 8, Decatur 5

Manila 14, Senath-Hornersville 4

Brookland 18, Harding Academy 0

