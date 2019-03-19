A local church becomes a victim of theft

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Breaking into a vehicle becomes stealing from a church.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, on Monday morning, a local resident looked out the window of his home and discovered the trunk of his vehicle was open.
He thought perhaps he had accidentally hit the trunk button on his key until he noticed the front passenger door was also open.
When inspecting the vehicle, he found the glove box was open and a small black bag containing checks and documents belonging to First Baptist Church, where he is a trustee, was gone.
The victim immediately went to the bank and stopped the checks so they couldn’t be used and notified the authorities.
They believe the theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours.
If you have any information about this crime, call the Jonesboro Police Department at (870) 935-5562.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.