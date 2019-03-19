Officers cleared in fatal shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say two officers involved in a fatal shooting have been cleared.
Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said Tuesday that Officers Brian Bailey and Chris Jefferson were cleared in the shooting death of Rodney Fisher earlier this month on Curtview.
Fisher was wanted in connection with the shooting death of David Marshall.
Police had been looking for him when they received a phone call from a property manager about suspected drug activity in the area Race and Curtview.
During their search of the area, Bailey and Jefferson found Marshall’s roommate, Nichole Herndon. She had been reported missing since the earlier homicide.
As they approached her and Fisher, according to police, Fisher pulled a handgun on the officers. Bailey and Jefferson fired back, striking Fisher.
He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
