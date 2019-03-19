Report: Keith Gill to be named new Sun Belt commissioner

Gill has worked with the A-10 since May 2017. He has 23 years of experience in college athletics, including athletic director stops at Richmond (2012-2017) and American (2007-2012). Gill was also an assistant AD at Vanderbilt (1999-2000) and a associate AD at Oklahoma (2004-2007). The Orlando, Florida native also served two stints at the NCAA. Gill played four seasons of football at Duke from 1990-1993.