Six injured, including children, in crash involving daycare van

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Six people, including children, were injured Tuesday morning when a semi-truck hit a daycare van in Blytheville.
According to Blytheville police, officers, ambulance personnel, fire fighters, and the Blytheville Emergency Squad responded to the crash just after 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Ruddle and Main street.
Police said a 2007 Freightliner, driven by Nathan Stafford of Jonesboro, ran a traffic light, hitting a daycare van.
The van contained two adults and four children.
The driver of the daycare van was flown to Regional Medical Center in Memphis while two of the children were flown to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
The second adult and two other children in the van were taken to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville for their injuries.
The conditions of the patients are unknown at this time.
Stafford was cited by police for disregarding a traffic signal.
