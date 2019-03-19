Study ranks most, least federally dependent state

(KFVS) - How does your state stack up when it comes to being federally dependent?
A new study from WalletHub aims to determine how much those with lower tax rates lean on the federal government compared to states paying in the most.
A WalletHub spokesperson said to analyze this information the company compared the 50 states using return on taxes, amount paid into the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue and share on federal jobs.
The study said Illinois is the fifth least federally dependent state. According to WalletHub, this explains why the state has the highest tax rates in the nation.
Here are the top 10 states that area most federally dependent according to the study:
- New Mexico
- Mississippi
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Alaska
- Montana
- South Carolina
- Indiana
The study also lists the 10 least federally dependent states:
- Connecticut
- Nebraska
- Virginia
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Illinois
- Utah
- New Jersey
- Delaware
- Kansas
The study said on average Red States are altogether more reliant on federal funding than Blue States.
