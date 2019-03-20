AR firefighter terminated after racist Facebook post

The North Pulaski County Fire Department posted a messaged deemed racist by many in the community
March 20, 2019

PULASKI COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A volunteer firefighter in Arkansas was kicked off the force after he reportedly made a racist comment regarding a recent murder on the department’s Facebook page.

KARK in Little Rock reports the North Pulaski Fire Department’s post said,

“That’s good I’m glad he’s getting locked up that means less blacks in the community. I think the old school laws need to take place where hangings are made and the African American community is nothing but a joke.”
Former firefighter's comment on the North Pulaski Fire Department's Facebook page
The comment was in response to the two arrests made in the shooting death of a Little Rock Air Force Base airman during a robbery at a gas station in North Little Rock.

Senior Airman Shawn McKeough, 23, tried to stop the robbery.

KARK also spoke to the North Pulaski Fire Chief who confirmed they decided to deactivate their Facebook page and explained what the volunteer firefighter said when confronted about the post.

