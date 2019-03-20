AR firefighter terminated after racist Facebook post

PULASKI COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A volunteer firefighter in Arkansas was kicked off the force after he reportedly made a racist comment regarding a recent murder on the department’s Facebook page.
KARK in Little Rock reports the North Pulaski Fire Department’s post said,
The comment was in response to the two arrests made in the shooting death of a Little Rock Air Force Base airman during a robbery at a gas station in North Little Rock.
Senior Airman Shawn McKeough, 23, tried to stop the robbery.
KARK also spoke to the North Pulaski Fire Chief who confirmed they decided to deactivate their Facebook page and explained what the volunteer firefighter said when confronted about the post.
